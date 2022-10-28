Stephen Ntim is not a timid soul – NPP

Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party

A Deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal Deen Abdullah, has clapped back at the party’s Former Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen after the latter described the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim as a timid soul.

Nana Obiri Boahen, has criticized the approach used by the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim in handling the agitations of some NPP MPs asking for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen.



He said in an interview with Okay FM that the never-before-seen action of the MPs could create political instability if not handled well.



Obiri Boahen stated that he expected the NPP chairman to have held a crunch meeting with the party leadership and its steering committee and informed them about how dire the situation was rather than issuing a holding statement.



“This is not the usual NPP and NDC politics on who did this or who did that. This is a very serious national issue that goes down to national stability of the country and western democracy. It is scary. Nothing like this has happened before in Ghana ever since Don Diego Di Azambuja landed in Ghana.



“It’s nearing 100 out of 138 MPs if you just add 20. And the chairman of the party says…what are you coming to do? Stephen Ntim what are you coming to do? If you are a timorous soul; please get out of politics. If you don’t have courage; exit politics. Stephen Ntim as the chairman of the party….this thing is scary for the party.



“The statement you issued; you have said you will hold a crunch meeting with the National Executive Committee and steering committee this Friday to inform them about the development. You said in your statement that ‘party leadership will control’… what will you control? What is coming is scary,” he said.

But Kamal Deen Abdullah who’s also a spokesperson for Chairman Stephen Ntim, responding to the comments by Nana Obiri Boahen in an interview on Okay FM took exception to the description of Chairman Ntim as “timid” saying it does not define who he is.



Urging Nana Obiri Boahen to retract the word, Kamal Deen Abdullah described Chairman Ntim as a bold and courageous person but as an experienced politician, he (chairman) also applies diplomacy and tact in handling issues when necessary for positive results.



“Chairman Ntim needed to engage with the disgruntled MPs to ensure there’s peace in the party and government. He needed to handle the matter using a good approach that will prevent further tension in the party and government and that is exactly what he did.



“Chairman Stephen Ntim believes is jaw-jawing it is not always that one has to be confrontational. We have governance to take care of, we have a party to take care of, and also a parliament to take care of. There are certain things you have to look at the timing and get your actions right. He acted well and at the right time.”



Kamal Deen Abdullah added that the Stephen Ntim led-National Executive body has a way of strategizing to ensure there’s always peace and unity in the party and further urged party members to be patient with leadership and believe in them to lead the party into victory in 2024 elections.”



On Tuesday, October 25, about 80 NPP MPs held a press conference to demand the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They argued that new persons when appointed to take the place of the duo will bring back the needed confidence in the economy which is struggling.



The Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who spoke on behalf of the MPs threatened to boycott the 2023 budget reading and debate if President Akufo-Addo fails to dismiss the two ministers.



But the NPP in a statement signed by Stephen Ntim said it was engaging with the government, the Parliamentary Group, and other stakeholders and called for calm.



The president subsequently held a meeting with MPs and party leadership where it was agreed that the duo especially Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to stay in office to conclude negotiations with the IMF.