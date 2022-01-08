Stephen Ntim mourns death of Ishmael Ashitey

Ishmael Ashitey passes on

National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim, has expressed grief over the sudden demise of Hon Ismael Ashitey, a former Minister of State, a former MP for Tema East Constituency and a former Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party in Greater Accra.

In a statement Mr Ntim, extended his heartfelt condolences to the late former Minister’s family and the entire NPP fraternity especially the party members in Tema East and Greater Accra Region over his death.



He described late Hon. Ashitey as an affable, hardworking and devoted member of the party who would be forever missed.



“May the Almighty Lord grant him eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord. It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will strengthen the immediate family in these difficult times,” the statement added.



Hon. Ishmael Ashitey was reported dead on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Maritime Hospital in Tema.

The cause of his death is not immediately know, but according to family sources he did not show signs of ailments.



He was married and had 4 children.



He died aged 67.