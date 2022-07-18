Stephen Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah

Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim elected national chairman after 5 attempts

JFK defeated John Boadu



NPP elects new national executives



Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is wondering if the elected National Chairman of the governing NPP can really steer the affairs of the party to break the eight, as it has been their mantra.



After contesting five consecutive times, Stephen Ayesu Ntim was finally elected as the Chairman of the governing party at the just-ended delegates conference.



John Boadu, who got the support from some all the regional chairmen of the party during his campaign launch, was defeated heavily by Justin Frimpong Kodua a.k.a. JFK to become the General Secretary of the party.



Reacting to the news on his Facebook timeline, Dr Nkrumah wrote that looking at the elected national executives of the party over the weekend, the NPP should forget about the dream of breaking the eight-year political cycle.

"With this selection, the NPP will definitely not break the 8," he stated.



Touching on the national chairman, Stephen Ntim, he asked if he can really do the job that he has been elected to do.



To him, he can never see the usual charisma of a politician in Stephen Ntim because he never sounded like a politician whenever he speaks.



"Can this man do the job? The last time I heard him speak, he sounded more like a preacher than a politician!" Sekou Nkrumah noted.



Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.

