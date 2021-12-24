Stepmum forces girl, 4, to drink acid; seals ears with superglue in Goaso

Cecilia Dapaah, Acting Gender and Social Protection Minister

A four-year-old girl in the Goaso District of the Ahafo Region is unable to eat solid foods as a result of serious burns she suffered in her mouth after she was forced by her stepmother to ingest medication laced with acid.

She now salivates without ceasing as a result of the damage caused to her mouth by the acid, which, according to her grandfather, thankfully did not enter her stomach.



Before the acid attack, the same woman had sealed the ears of the little girl with superglue.



She had to be rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for emergency intervention.



After committing the atrocities, the girl’s stepmother fled the area, and even though the police confessed to knowing her whereabouts, they admitted they could not arrest her because she had connections with some powerful politicians, the little girl’s grandfather Nii Okai Lamptey told Iddrisu Awudu on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 24 December 2021.



Mr. Lamptey said the incident happened last year after the girl’s biological mother, who had separated from her daughter’s biological father, decided to ship the child to her estranged partner at Nkrankrom in the Goaso District because she could no longer shoulder the financial burden of taking care of the little girl all by herself.

At Nkrankrom, they discovered that the girl’s father had remarried and borne another child with a different woman – who became a stepmother to the 4-year-old girl.



“We were later informed that the stepmother had poured superglue into her ears and later acid into her medicine”, the grandfather narrated.



But he said after a young man helped him to arrest the woman and subsequently took her to the police station, the stationmaster “told me in the face, after the stepmother was handed over to them, that they knew the whereabouts of the lady but could not have her arrested” due to her political connections.



The stepmother was later arraigned and granted bail but nothing more has been heard of the matter, the grandfather bemoaned.