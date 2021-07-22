Steps to take during Coronavirus pandemic to stay safe on campuses

GHS has confirmed that the Delta Variant has been recorded in Ghana

As schools reopen in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and its new variants, keeping students and teachers safe is becoming a top priority, much as it is being treated with utmost urgency.

The death toll since the pandemic began has increased drastically and continues to with the latest development, known as the Delta variant from India, also quickly spreading.



Reports have it that it is the most contagious of all the variants of the coronavirus, exhibiting different symptoms like diarrhea, blocked or running nose, aching muscles, long lasting headaches, vomiting, sore throat, and tiredness.



The Delta variant has also contributed to the spike in cases in the UK and previously in India, from where it started from.



In Ghana, there have been recently recorded cases of this variant in Accra, the Ghana Health Service confirmed on the July 2, 2021, adding that it was imported into the country by some travelers.



At the Achimota School alone, a total of 135 recorded cases of the Delta variant have been reported, forcing the school into a lockdown.

Creating a safer environment requires thorough and careful planning, even as students have to deal with the recurrent emotional challenges that this will bring, affecting their academic work as well.



And since the option of staying home cannot be a perpetual thing, GhanaWeb has put together 7 precautionary steps to take to ensure a safe stay on campuses and hostels during this coronavirus season.



Here they are:



• Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub



• Maintain at least 1 meter distance between you and people coughing or sneezing

• Avoid touching your face



• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing



• Stay indoors/hostels if you feel unwell



• Refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs



• Practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people