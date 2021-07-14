Steve Dapaa-Addo appointed as Executive Director of EOCO

Lawyer Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo, Executive Director, EOCO

• EOCO gets new Executive Director

• Lawyer Dapaa-Addo succeeds Frank Adu-Poku



• His appointment takes effect from July 9, 2021



Lawyer Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



His appointment takes effect from July 9, 2021.

He succeeds Frank Adu-Poku, who retired from active service in May 2021.



A statement by the Ghana News Agency stated that, the legal practitioner practised in Ghana as a State Attorney and in Nigeria, where he worked with the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, and rose to the position of Director of Civil Litigation.



The statement further indicated that, Lawyer Dapaa–Addo was seconded to EOCO in July 2019 from the National Security Secretariat as a Special Advisor to the Office, until his appointment as the new Executive Director.



