Steve Manteaw backs Prof. Atugubu amidst criticisms over coup comment

Dr. Steve Manteaw

A policy analyst with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw has thrown his weight behind Prof. Raymond Atuguba’s claims that Ghana is ripe for a coup considering the economic hardship the people are going through.

According to him, the University of Ghana Dean of Law School was brutally frank in his presentation on the state of Ghana.



“Prof Atuguba was candid and brutally frank. No malice. However, he omitted one precondition for coups i.e. the people must have no other opportunity for changing the gov’t, which is not the case in Ghana.”



The University of Ghana Law school Dean has been criticized for saying that Ghana is ripe for a coup considering the economic hardship in the country.

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in a tweet indicated that his claims point to the fact that the Party he supports has nothing to offer the people of Ghana hence his belief that only a coup can straighten things in Ghana.



“If you’re a senior member of an opposition party that can be described as an ‘alternative government’ & yet you say that your country is ripe for a coup, what you’re really saying is that your party is no better & cannot be expected to fix whatever you see wrong even if elected!”



Nkrabiah Effah Darteh who is a lawyer and also a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has called on the security agencies to arrest the learned Professor.