Stick to your opinion, let me stick to mine – Asiedu Nketiah replies Victor Smith

Victor Smith, a former aide to late president Jerry John Rawlings

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a National Chairman hopeful of the National Democratic Congress has said that he welcomed advice from a leading member of the party, Victor Smith for him not to contest the position but opted against it because it is not in the interest of the party.

Asiedu Nketiah maintains that seeking the high office of National Chairman of NDC is in the interest of the party and that anyone who counsels him against such a decision does not have the interest of the party at heart.



Reacting to a claim by the former diplomat that he (Asiedu Nketiah) rejected suggestions for him not to compete with Ofosu-Ampofo for the position, Asiedu Nketiah said that he chose to contest after considering the opinion of many influential people in his party.



He urged Victor Smith to understand his decision and stick by his opinion instead of predicting defeat for him.



“There are varied opinions so you can either accept or reject advice from a friend. I don’t remember Victor Smith having any such discussion with me but be that it may, is he saying that I don’t have a mind of my own so has to do whatever he says? If that was the case we both should wear the same shirt.



“Advice is a raw material for decision making so you gather everything and make the final decision. If it is his wish that I don’t understand, I thank him but God has given me wisdom and he is not my only friend.



“If he has a mindset contrary to my decision, he should stick to his opinion and let me also stick to mine. I know what is good for the party so if a friend or my mother says something, I will thank him or her but pursue what is in the interest of the party,” he said on Okay FM.

Victor Smith who has declared support for Ofosu-Ampofo disclosed that Asiedu Nketiah did not heed to calls from himself and former president John Dramani Mahama for him not to contest Ofosu-Ampofo.



He said that Asiedu Nketiah would lose the election and be handed the role of campaign manager for the 2024 elections.



“You’ve been there as General Secretary for 17 years, what is it that you couldn’t do as General Secretary that you now want to do?



“Is it that he wants us to go to opposition so that he becomes the leader of the party? It is very worrying we have to get to this.



“If the delegates choose him, we’ll work with him but if he tries to do anything untoward, we’ll cut him to size. If you try to ditch the party by pursuing your parochial interest, we’ll cut you to size and this goes to everybody,” he forewarned.