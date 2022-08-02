'Sticka' breaks silence on a big fight within his 2020 campaign team

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyeaso Dr. Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyeaso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has opened up about a misunderstanding in his camp that happened during his campaign to become MP in 2020.

According to him, the misunderstanding in his camp began when he decided to work with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman of his constituency who campaigned vehemently against him during the party’s parliamentary primaries.



Dr. Amoah, who is popularly known as 'Sticka', says members of his team were not happy with the idea that he got closer to the Nhyeaso NPP chairman who had openly declared that he does not like him.



“The genesis of my problems with my team was when I decided to go to a funeral with the chairman. I told them that even if he doesn’t like me, I’ve won an election and he is the chairman so I have no option but to work with him,” he said on Abusua FM.



Apart from this, he indicated that the decision to choose another person for the chairmanship position is also a contributory factor.



He said, “My people decided to choose 'Fish' to represent our side. When they brought 'Fish', I remember I told them that 'Opo Man' will be angry about the decision. However, they told me that 'Opo Man' had said even when he wins, he is not going to represent my interest so they decided to cut him off. They were also against Opo Man because of what he was doing in the group.”

“I remember I told them that it should not be the case because 'Opo Man' that I know will be peeved and may fight them because of their choice but they insisted on 'Fish'. I didn’t want to have a problem with 'Opo Man',” he said.



'Opo Man' who was also on the show indicated that he has problems with Stephen Amoah because he is an ungrateful man. He said he has sacrificed his position for the legislator but he hasn’t done anything to ensure he also succeeds.



He said he had problems with Dr. Stephen Amoah because the MP was moving around sharing money and asking people not to vote for him.



