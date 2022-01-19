‘Still missed, always iconic’ – Komla Dumor’s sister mourns

The late Komla Dumor

Mawuena Trebarh, sister of the late Komla Afeke Dumor, the Ghanaian journalist who worked for the British Broadcasting Service, BBC, has stated that she still misses her brother.



Celebrating eight years of his passing, Trebarh in a Facebook post wrote, “Still missed – always iconic” as the photo caption of his brother who died on January 18, 2014.



The BBC TV presenter died suddenly at his home in London at the age of 41, after he suffered a heart attack.

He was the presenter for BBC World News and its Focus on Africa programme.



One of Ghana's best-known journalists, Komla Dumor joined the BBC as a radio broadcaster in 2006 after a decade of journalism in Ghana.



BBC Global News Director Peter Horrocks described Dumor as a leading light of African journalism who would be deeply missed.



Dumor was "committed to telling the story of Africa as it really is," Mr Horrocks said in a statement.



"Africa's energy and enthusiasm seemed to shine through every story Komla told.

"Komla's many friends and colleagues across Africa and the world will be as devastated as we are by this shocking news."



Komla Dumor was featured in New African magazine's November 2013 list of 100 most influential Africans.



It said he had "established himself as one of the emerging African faces of global broadcasting", who had "considerable influence on how the continent is covered".



Komla Dumor left behind a wife and three children.



