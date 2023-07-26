Stolen US$1million: Armed robbers will now target homes – Yammin

Joseph Yamin, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress

Ghanaians have been urged not to only look at the political implication of the ongoing, Cecilia Dapaah’s missing millions of dollars from her home, but also to avert their minds to the security implications.

The advice was given by National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin, a barracks boy cum security and intelligence graduate from the Ghana Armed Forces staff college.



Speaking on Ultimate FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister noted that, Cecilia Dapaah keeping of huge sums of money in her home which led to her househelps stealing over a million dollars without her notice will force armed robbers into thinking that, most Ghanaians especially the affluent ones in society are stockpiling monies at home and could be a target of unnecessary killings and rape.



“Ghana can never be serious under the NPP and Akufo-Addo. So you know the security implications of what is happening? Armed robbers will now target homes; they now have information that Ghanaians have monies in their homes. The robbers will now think it is safe to go into people’s homes for money”

“Now they know it is safe to rob in people’s homes than to go around chasing bullion vans because the bullion vans even if you succeed the monies have serial numbers and you can easily be traced but when they come to your home and they take it, it’s free,” he said



Joseph Yammin warned the Cecilia Dapaah situation must not be treated as a light issue as the security implications are dire.



“People’s homes are more liquid than the banks, so what is happening is that armed robbers are being told to start moving into people’s homes in search of dollars, Euros, Cedis, Pounds and you know what the armed robbers do if they come and you don’t have the money, they either rape or kill you. This is a security matter and must not be left unattended to”, he cautioned.