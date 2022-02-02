Stolen pathologist report in JB's case not surprising - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has said that he is not surprised that the Pathologist the Post-Mortem examination on the body of the late J.B Danquah says the document is missing.

Starrfm.com.gh reported Monday January 31, 2022 that Pathologist, Dr Lawrence Edusei, has told the High Court in Accra that, the Post-Mortem examination he performed on the body of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu in 2016 was stolen after thieves broke into his home.



Dr Edusei, who is the 5th Prosecution Witness has told the told Court that he examined the body of the late MP in 2016 but prepared his report on February 8, 2018, two years later.



In court on Monday, January 31 2022, when defence lawyer Yaw Dankwah questioned him under cross-examination as to why he conducted the examination in 2016 but his report in evidence points to February 2018, the Pathologist pointed to a burglary in his home.



“After the post mortem examination, I typed my own report on my PC. In 2016, while I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything. Because we do have the same information in the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018,” the pathologist explained to the court.



Reacting to the development, Nana Obiri Boahen indicated that he is not surprised the doctor who did the examination disclosed that the report was stolen from his house.

He indicated that the system in Ghana is very bad and that one will be disappointed if he/she relies on it for justice.



“I will always rush and cross the road and ensure that I’m not knocked down by a car because the system at the Police station will even frustrate if I want to seek justice."



To him, it is shameful that the people of Ghana and even Africa profess to be religious and are always praying and attending church, mosque and other religions but continue to lack integrity and moral standards.



“J.B Danquah’s case sometimes I pat my shoulder that I’m a man in this country. If I wasn’t part of the case it wouldn’t have got to where it currently is.



"The matter almost died a natural death. It is shocking that a whole Member of Parliament and a Financier of the NPP dies and this is happening is worrying,” he said on OKAY FM.