Stop Cathedral work and attend to questions in Parliament – Ofori-Atta told

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament on June 22

Finance Minister expected to answer questions on COVID expenditure



Journalist wants Parliament to discipline absentee Minister



Adom TV journalist, Omanhene Kwabena Asante has chided Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over his failure to appear before Parliament to answer questions filed by lawmakers.



According to the journalist, the posture of the Minister was disrespectful to Parliament and in his view, there was the need for the House to discipline Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on the June 20 edition of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, he stated: “A mere Finance Minister, you have disrespected us and now extended our attitude to Parliament? But you can go and conduct Cathedral business.”

When the show host explained that Ofori-Atta had given reasons for his absence from Parliament last week, Omanhene retorted: “What issues has he raised, is he not sitting on GTV doing Cathedral business? Go to Parliament and respond to the issues and stop the Cathedral business.



“We don’t even have time for some of these things, why is this man doing that? Is it the case that some people have hijacked he country? And the President goes ahead and calls him fantastic Finance Minister, really? Have mercy on us Mr. President,” he added.



The issue about doing Cathedral business relates to Ofori-Atta’s appearance on state broadcaster, GTV’s Talking Point programme, two weeks ago to clarify funding and procedural issues around the National Cathedral project.



Speaker Alban Bagbin announced last week that all parliamentary business concerning the finance ministry has been put on hold over the minister’s failure to show up in parliament on Thursday, 16 June 2022 to brief the house on some issues within his ministry.



Ofori-Atta was scheduled to answer 16 questions and deliver an important statement on the floor but put in a last-minute plea to be excused. The government’s use of COVID-19 funds was prominent among the questions he had to answer.

“Until we go through the accountability process, we will not take that motion … Until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement giving an explanation as to how the money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that ministry,” Mr Bagbin declared.



Defending Mr Ofori-Atta, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “He pleaded that he should see them [the questions] first, read them and appreciate what the technical people have brought and if there are any other matters to be added on, he does so … so that he will be able to give a comprehensive response.”



“For anybody to jump to the conclusion that the minister is running away from responsibility, I shudder to think of how that is coming about”, the parliamentary affairs minister added.



Ofori-Atta has now been rescheduled to appear before the house on Wednesday, June 22.