Stop E-Levy; focus on fixing GH¢12 billion revenue loopholes – GPCC

General Secretary of GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is urging President Akufo-Addo to block stealing and wastage in the public financial system instead of imposing the controversial e-levy.

In a Citi interview with General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the church quoted the the alleged stealing or misappropriation of more than Ghc12billion to corruption.



The council’s scribe believes blocking this loophole will afford the government more funds for development than the GHC6 billion from the levy.



“If we lose GH¢12 billion through the misapplication, misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds and we are looking for GH¢6 billion from E-levy, why don’t we just take steps to prevent such wastages?” he stressed.

He argued that if the loopholes are not blocked, even the the money accrued from the e-levy will suffer the same fate.



“If this is not done, even monies collected through E-levy will be wasted. Without collecting the E-levy in the first place, when all loopholes are plugged, we can save a considerable amount of money to carry out the developmental projects government will like to embark on,” he added.