Stop Pleasing people who don’t like you - John Mahama told

The former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports who is aspiring for National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has urged the leadership of the party and former President John Dramani Mahama to desist from pleasing people who don’t like him (John Mahama) and the NDC party.

According to Joseph Yammin “John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) trying to please people who don’t like the party will never make them like John Mahama and vote for NDC”



Speaking on the Time with Politicians Show on AMBASSADOR TV hosted by Osei Kwadwo and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Joseph Yammin explained that “When former President John Dramani Mahama said 2024 elections will be Do or Die, some prominent people came out to tell him to tone down because he is a man of peace but these people will never vote for NDC and John Dramani Mahama even if Mahama decides to preach peace from now to 2024”.



“The same people who are saying John Dramani Mahama should tone down because he is a man of peace will prefer to vote for NPP even if President Akufo- Addo and NPP leaders locked them in a room and beat them. So why should John Mahama and NDC leaders be pleasing these people” Yammin asked

“I have just told NDC leadership and probably I don’t have what it takes to advise former President John Dramani and Ghana’s savior in 2025 but if he will listen to me, I will tell him to stop pleasing people who don’t like him”, he stressed



Joseph Yammin added “If John Dramani Mahama is a gentleman then Nana Addo is arrogant but those calling John Mahama a gentleman will never vote for him. John Dramani Mahama should please the majority of the people who will vote for him than the few people who always come to him to tell him to tone down but still they won’t vote for him”.



“The Majority of Ghanaians who voted for John Dramani Mahama and will still vote for him to become the next president are happy about John Dramani Mahama’s statement so he should try to please them rather than those who will never vote for him”, Mr. Yammin observed.