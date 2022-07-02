Stop abuse of the public purse – Arise Ghana to government

Some leading members of Arise Ghana

The Arise Ghana group has cautioned the government against what they described as “profligate spending and focus on priority expenditure,” as the nation heads to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

RE: PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO AUTHORIZES FINANCE MINISTER TO COMMENCE FORMAL ENGAGEMENTS WITH THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Arise Ghana has taken note of the decision by the Government of Ghana to engage with the IMF on the way forward for the financial and economic management of the Republic of Ghana as contained in a statement dated July 1, 2022 and signed by the Minister for Information, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Like the majority of the Ghanaian people, we are not surprised by this decision. We are however concerned that the government out of propaganda turned a deaf ear to all the expert advice in the wake of the poor and sorry state of the Ghanaian economy arising from very bad economic policies of the government.



Though a very late decision in our view, we hope the government’s impending engagement with the IMF will fashion out policies that will serve the interest of the country and steer Ghana out of the current economic doldrums.



It would be recollected that in the government’s quest to saddle Ghanaians with the burden of the obnoxious ELevy, it was presented as the alternative to any possibility of an engagement with the IMF. As such, the government should take steps to immediately withdraw the E-levy Act without any further delay since the country is on its way to the IMF eventually.



However, it is important to remind the government that until and unless, the President and his government makes a conscious effort to cut down on its profligate spending and focus on priority expenditure, no IMF policy will solve our common issues of corruption, misplaced priority, opaque procurement processes and a virtual abuse of the public purse.

Arise Ghana will at all times stay true to its overarching objective of holding the feet of government and all dutybearers to the fire in our demand for accountability.



Signed



Cmde Rex Omar



Leading Member, Arise Ghana