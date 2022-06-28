Stop any further developments on state lands - Local govt ministry to Assemblies

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah interacting with the media

Martin Korsah begins inspection tour of Greater Accra Region

Govt suspends constructs of non-performing contractors



All unauthorized buildings on govt lands to be demolished, Korsah



All Assemblies in the country that are experiencing challenges with encroachments on state lands have been charged to, as a matter of urgency, stop any further developments being done on such lands.



This, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has said, is ahead of the ministry’s plan to pull down all such structures and reclaim those lands.



“Meanwhile Assemblies in whose jurisdiction such encroachment are taking place have been charged by the Ministry to stop any development from being done immediately.

“The Ministry will move in to demolish such structures soon,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



The deputy minister made this known after he completed an official tour of some of the encroached sites in the Western, Central and Greater Accra Regions.



On the tour, he personally served the notice to people who had been found to have encroached on such State lands.



He also indicated that the growing penchant for illegal takeover of designated lands for public organizations for private use is too alarming.



“People have become so emboldened to take over state property at will.

“We can’t allow that and those guilty of this must be prepared to face it,” he earlier said.



The tour also took Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and his team to Axim, Takoradi, Tarkwa, and Cape Coast.



It may be recalled that the deputy minister embarked on a similar tour recently, taking him to some parts of the country to inspect to among others, the rate of progress of ongoing government projects.



The ministry has since terminated the contracts of several non-performing contractors, some of whom had even abandoned sites and put the projects they were in charge of in jeopardy, at the expense of the taxpayer.



The deputy minister and his team begin their tour of the Greater Accra Tegion on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The tour will take them through Medie, then to the Aburi Gardens, and then to Prampram.



