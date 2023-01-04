8
Stop attacking Bawumia’s brand – Group warns NPP supporters

DrMBawumia Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A group calling itself Bawumia Must Win (BMW) and believed to be supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is warning all the aspirants and their supporters in the race for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary to desist from attacking the brand of the vice president during their campaigns.

The group in a statement dated January 3, 2023, signed by its National President, Gyesi Boako, said: “It is sad how these individuals rather than creating their own catchy brands like ‘BMW’ to project their candidate have resorted to name-calling and innuendos.”

According to the group, supporters of other candidates subjecting the vice president’s name to public ridicule does not make their preferred candidates better but the work of the opposition easier.

Below are details of the full statement:

