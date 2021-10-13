Stop attacking MPs against LGBTQI+ bill - Former Minister

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Dereck Oduro

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Dereck Oduro (RTD) has urged the public not to attack any parliamentarian who speaks against the LGBTQI+ Bill.

He noted that the Parliamentarians represent the people and therefore will vote in favour of or against the Bill, depending on what their constituents decide.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Major Dereck Oduro also urged the public not to suppress those who are against the LGBTQI+ Bill from sharing their opinion.



“When you meet about 10 people, it is only about one percent who are against the Bill. That does not mean we should suppress those who do not support the bill,” he said.



He continued,” We have to allow everyone to share their opinion if they want to. At the end of the day, it will be debated in parliament. No one should stop anyone from speaking.”



Meanwhile, Major Dereck Oduro said he supports the Bill, but expressed hope that there will be amendments to some portions of it, urging the public not to feel that the Bill will be passed the exact form it was presented.

Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”