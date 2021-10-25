Stop begging for suspects – Police warns politicians

Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II

The Tema Regional Police Command has warned politicians and opinion leaders against the intervention for the release of suspects in police custody describing the phenomenon as a big impediment in the fight against crime.

It’s a common practice for people who fall foul with the law to call for help from people in high places who are mostly politicians.



This results in pressure on law enforcement officers to set free suspects.



But the development according to the police service is making crime-fighting extremely difficult. The police administration has, therefore, cautioned politicians against such a practice.



Speaking to Starr News after receiving five motorbikes from Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George for the operations of the police in the constituency, and four air conditioners for the fire service and traditional council, the Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, charged the public to desist from interfering with the work of the police.

According to him, the development puts everyone at risk since criminals who are not punished live to repeat their crimes.



“If we continue pleading for them [suspects] these are the very people that will come to harm us. It is very pleasing to note that Sam George for the One year that I have been here has not come to plead on anybody’s behalf…so I plead with all the members [MPs] that even if our family members or children fall foul to the law we should let the law deal with them.”



Meanwhile, the Ningo-Prampram MP appealed to the IGP to elevate the divisional command in the constituency to a regional status given the fast nature of developments in the enclave with its attending crimes.