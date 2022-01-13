Stop begging to give to the poor – Philanthropist

Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong

A Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong has raised questions about the way and manner celebrities go about begging to give to the poor in the country.

The serial entrepreneur with many businesses and a charity organization to his credit said it is wrong for the people who claim to be influential in society to go about begging others to give to the poor.



The young African investor, who is the owner of the SALT Media Group the operator of SALT FM at Agogo in the Ashanti Region explained that the way and manner people go about soliciting funds to give to the poor is worrying.



Mr. Frimpong expressed this concern on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



He said giving to the poor is not by force and for people to go soliciting before giving to the poor was not right.

“If you want to give to the poor and you don’t have it, why must you go begging to fulfil this”? he quizzed.



“Be content with what you have when giving to the poor because begging to give is not a good gesture,” he averred.



Mr. Ohene Kwame Frimpong has won several awards including Forty Under 40 Best Entrepreneur in Food & Beverage, and the People’s Most Favorite Entrepreneur Award in 2021.



He also won Emerging Media CEO of the Year 2021 at the National Communications Awards.