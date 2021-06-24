Stop blaming witches if you fail in life – Kennedy Agyapong

Lawmaker and maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong says there are no witches in the world.

According to him, people should take responsibility for their failure and stop blaming witches because they do not exist.



Kennedy Agyapong believes that hard work should always be the hallmark of every individual who wants to succeed in life rather than being dependent on a Pastor.



“There is no witch anywhere; when you fail in life and you attribute it to your mother, father but when you were smoking jar, was your grandmother there. When you were stealing from your boss, were they there,” he said.



Adding that “If there were witches, I would have been dead by now because I run my mouth”.

To the Assin Central Member of Parliament, he believes in the Superior being although he does not trust some Pastors and their antics and therefore ask that people build their trust in him and he will not fail them.



“When I go to bed I don’t know where my spirit goes but I know there’s a superior being and he is God, who will not make anyone toil in vain.”



