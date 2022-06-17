Stop blaming your failures on Russia, Ukraine war – Government told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boateng has charged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be accountable to Ghanaians.

He said the government’s habit of associating its administrative shortcomings with the effects of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is becoming a nuisance to the public.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, Kwaku Boateng indicated that Ghanaians “deserve better than lame excuses from officials who believe themselves to be better than previous governments and to lead the developmental charge of the country.”



In his view, the government’s constant reference to the Ukraine- Russia war as justification for every matter cuts across as disrespectful.

“The popular slogan from the NPP government about no money in the system and how we are suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war is very poor. It’s high time they stop singing this tune to every Ghanaian. It’s very insulting to Ghanaians. After Ghanaians have voted for you, they need to see you in action and on the grounds rather than mourning to us. This government has rather come back to us and is even crying out more than the ordinary Ghanaian. That is very bad behavior because we voted for a government to bring policies and innovations that can help us as Ghanaians. After claiming you have the men all they have is nothing to show Ghanaians. Even our Aglow Women proffer better solutions than the current government. We expect our president to do better,” he said.



He further chastised the Akufo-Addo-led government to review its flagship policies and develop better alternatives in line with the current development trend across the globe.



“All those policies they claim to be revolution have proved to be old and expired goods. My very honorable Alan Kyerematen brought up a very fantastic and innovative idea with the one District one Factory, yet this brilliant initiative has gone down the drain. Most of the places that were marked to see the establishment of these factories have all been abandoned,” he added