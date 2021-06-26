Stop branding all Nigerians as criminals – Diasporan Nigerians to Ghanaians

Diasporan Nigerians call on Ghanaians to avoid calling all Nigerians criminals

The Nigerian community in the diaspora has called on Ghanaians to stop tagging all Nigerians as criminals.

The admonition comes on the back of a claim by a journalist on Net2 TV that top Ghanaian police officers are on the payroll of Nigerian armed robbery gangs in Ghana, thus, the festering robberies in the country.



According to the journalist, the police chiefs are paid GH¢10,000 a month by the Nigerian gangs, and, so, are unable to arrest and bring them to book when they perpetrate crimes.



However, Mr Samuel Bamidele Temitope Ojo, Director of Corporate Affairs, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations, Ghana, told Kwame Appiah Kubi in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Yensom’ on Friday, 25 June 2021, that stereotyping a whole country based on the alleged criminality of a few people, is unfair.



“I believe we should tackle the issue on individual basis and not nationalise it as a country because we have good and bad Nigerians.

“We are not saying that we don’t have bad Nigerians but we all have names,” he said.



“Mention their names and take it to the appropriate quarters, send it to the national security, send it to the police, let them do an investigation so that those people can be dealt with,” he said.



“We, as Nigerians, are saying that whichever issue that you have, whichever investigations that you’re carrying out, go to the appropriate quarters, we have the national security, we have the BNI and we have the police,” he added.