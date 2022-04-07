0
Menu
News

Stop buying hot food in plastics – Minister warns Ghanaians

Food In Plastics.png Hot food in plastics is harmful to the body

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Kwaku Afriyie has called on Ghanaians to stop purchasing food wrapped in plastic in order to avoid the risk it poses to one’s health.

The Minister also wants laws to be put in place banning the use of plastics for selling food across the country.

Speaking at the national launch of the Plastic Waste Management Campaign held in Abetifi, Eastern Region, under the theme: “Plastic is a Resource, Not a Waste: Pushing the Agenda of a Circular Economy’ to encourage recycling and safer reuse of plastic while providing jobs,” Dr Afriyie stressed on the risks posed to persons who consume food from plastics.

He said: “The binding substance sometimes leaches into our body and destroys the internal functions. As a doctor, I know that. If you are a female, the plastic chemical composite shape is the same structure as part of your hormones and it can disrupt your menstrual cycle and cause problems.

“If you are a male, it can also enter the system and interfere with Spermatogenesis. Because it is chronic in nature, it happens small, small, so you might not appreciate it.”

He continued that: “Pass laws to prevent Kenkey users from using plastic to wrap Kenkey before boiling. Stop buying if hot food is in plastic.

“All the women wrapping plastic over corn dough before cooking; put a stop to it.”

The minister also emphasised the benefits of recycling plastic waste as a nation.

“Plastic recycling reduces trash in the ocean, it creates new jobs, especially for the informal sector, provides income and prevents global warming,”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Gabby Otchere-darko attacked after praising Black Sherif
Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the Court
Arabian Kings & Russian Oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo– Sammy Gyamfi
2021 Nsmq's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
2021 NSMQ's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School