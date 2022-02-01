Stop buying spectacles from the wayside – Optometrist

Optometrist urges Ghanaians to practice proper eye care

Source: GNA

Dr. Kwame Oben-Nyarko, an Optometrist, has warned the public to refrain from acquiring spectacles from the wayside and street vendors, saying doing that can be dangerous to their eyes.

He said, “spectacles (glasses) are visual aids usually used to enhance the quality of vision and protect the eyes from exposure to direct contact to several environmental factors which could be detrimental to the eyes of the individual”.



“They can also be used for the correction of several conditions including doubling of vision and latent and manifest deviations of the eyes, therefore, acquiring it from the wayside could rather endanger your eyes.”



He gave the warning at a joint programme organized by the Ghana Optometric Association and the Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) Tema Regional Office to educate people on eye health.



Dr. Oben-Nyarko, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Third Eye Care and Vision Center, urged the people to acquire spectacles from eye clinics and optical shops.

They must first, go through eye tests performed by an optometrist.



“A proper eye examination will not only give the spectacle prescription but can also expose other conditions that could be present but showing no symptoms like glaucoma, hypertension, and diabetes,” he added.



Dr. Kingsley Hedornu, an Optometrist at the Tema Christian Eye Center, said people should not wait until there was a problem, pointing out that, “proper eye care requires that at least once a year, you check your eyes to ensure that it is protected at all times”.