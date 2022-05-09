2
Menu
News

Stop charging extra - Transport Council to drivers ahead of tripartite meeting with Transport Minister

Transport Trotro 67 All drivers have been asked to hold on until the tripartite meeting is held on Wednesday

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some drivers charging extra for transport fare, GRTCC

Transport Minister to meet driver unions on Wednesday

No single union or group can determine the quantum of increase, GTRCC

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, is set to hold a tripartite meeting with the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), over the proposal for a new increase in lorry fares.

This, a statement from the GRTCC has said, will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, reports myjoyonline.com.

According to the General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, due to this, the general public and all commuters should disregard the news of a purported 20% upward adjustment to transport fares in the country.

“…transport fares has always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above.

“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for a fare increase, it is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols,” portions of the statement said.

In the meantime, the GRTCC has asked all drivers to stop charging extra fares.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things
Related Articles: