Stop charging extra - Transport Council to drivers ahead of tripartite meeting with Transport Minister

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, is set to hold a tripartite meeting with the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), over the proposal for a new increase in lorry fares.



This, a statement from the GRTCC has said, will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, reports myjoyonline.com.

According to the General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, due to this, the general public and all commuters should disregard the news of a purported 20% upward adjustment to transport fares in the country.



“…transport fares has always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above.



“We want to reiterate that the GRTCC and the GPRTU have not divorced from standing protocols for a fare increase, it is, therefore, unjustified for any group of persons to stampede the process to announce fare increase without reference to the standing protocols,” portions of the statement said.



In the meantime, the GRTCC has asked all drivers to stop charging extra fares.