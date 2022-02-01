Stop charging fees on SIM re-registration - Chamber of Telecoms warns

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, Ken Ashigbey says the Chamber’s attention has been drawn to a circular purporting that some SIM Registration agents of Mobile Network Operators, MNOs are charging some subscribers for their SIM re-registration.

A statement on behalf of its members, AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone reminded customers and the general public that the ongoing SIM reregistration is free.



It says the registration is a national exercise which is funded by the government and mobile network operators.



It is therefore illegal and fraudulent for anybody to ask any customer to pay any amount of money as the cost of registration.



The statement cautioned individuals perpetrating such illegal and fraudulent acts to stop.

It encourages subscribers who are asked to pay or charged for re-registration to report the incident to the nearest Police Station or their service providers.



