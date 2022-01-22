Stop chilling with ‘Serwaa Broni’ and complete Mahama’s projects – Yammin tells Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop having a good time with “Serwaa Broni” and focus on completing projects started by his predecessor John Dramani Mahama.

Joseph Yammin who recently toured projects initiated by the erstwhile Mahama administration in the Ashanti Region bemoaned the state at which these viable projects have been left to rot.



Some of the projects include; the Fomena Government hospital, New Edubiase Sports Stadium, New Edubiase Community Day School, Fumso Community Day School and Sewua government hospital.



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on Ambassador TV on YouTube, Joseph Yammin explained that all John Dramani Mahama’s projects which have been abandoned would have been completed if NDC and Mahama won the 2016 general elections.



According to the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, President Akufo-Addo and NPP feel ashamed to continue Mahama projects because they are not ready to give him credit.

“NPP Communicators including Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia told Ghanaians that all the projects in our green book are photoshopped but today Ghanaians have realized they were deceived by NPP and their propaganda,” Yammin claimed



He however added that “the money Nana Addo is using to rent private jet just to bath and chill with Serwaa Broni could have been channeled into completing all the Mahama abandoned projects”.



“We will force Nana Addo’s government to complete these projects because when completed it will be of great service to Ghanaians and not only John Dramani Mahama,” he said.



“If Nana Addo fails to complete these projects all because he wants to chill and bath in a private jet, I can assure Ghanaians that next NDC government will complete all the projects”, he assured.