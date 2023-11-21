Stop complaining about Mahama’s 24-hour economy and tell us what you would do – UG Don to Bawumia

Prof Kobby Mensah (left) and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his criticism of the '24-hour economy' policy proposal by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama has been drawing praise from a section of the public after he promised to run a 24-hour economy to help tackle the unemployment crisis in Ghana should he become president again after the 2024 polls.



But Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”

“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



Reacting to his in a post shared on X, on November 21, 2023, Prof Kobby Mensah indicated that Dr Bawumia should stop complaining about Mahama’s policy proposal.



He said that the vice president should rather be telling Ghanaians the policies he has in mind to transform Ghana.



“Can someone tell Bawumia to stop complaining about someone’s 24hr economy and tell us what he’s got...” the academic wrote.



