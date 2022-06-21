0
Stop complaining of hardship, Ghana better than China – Deputy Ambassador to China

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China Madam Akua Afriyie is asking Ghanaians to stop complaining of hardship arguing that the economic situation in Ghana is 90 percent better than many foreign countries.

In the view of the former MP for Ablekuma North Constituency, in spite of the global hardship, the Akufo-Addo administration is working to improve standards of living.

Citing China as an example, the Deputy Ambassador observed that the huge taxes and poor salary remuneration in China has worsen their economic situation insisting that Ghana is even better than China.

“There’s hardship in Europe. I am the deputy ambassador for China and I can say things are difficult in China and Ghana is better than many other foreign countries including China. The citizens in China pay huge taxes and they do not earn any better salary too. Five small fishes can cost about GHS1,200”, she stated.

She also added that “People are committing suicide and others are being arrested for engaging in criminalities so I can say that Ghana is better”.

The former MP in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa TV asked Ghanaians to tone down on the criticisms against the government.

“Stop complaining of hardship and ask God to give President Akufo-Addo the needed wisdom to govern. President Akufo-Addo is doing very well,” she told the host Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Her comment comes on the back of series of complains by a cross section of Ghanaians who are lamenting the harsh economic conditions.

