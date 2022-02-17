Stop criminalizing free speech – NDC man tells Dampare

Ernest Brogya Gyamfi

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Brogya Gyamfi, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to desist from criminalizing free speech in the country.

According to him, IGP Dampare’s latest style of operation is infringing on the rights of the individual to free speech.



He described as ‘worrisome’ recent events where journalists and some social activists are put behind bars for expressing their views.



He cited the arrests and detentions of Bobbie Accra FM, Mensah Thompson of ASEPA and #Fixthecountry campaigner, Oliver Baker-Vormawor among others to buttress his point.



Brogya Gyamfi who was speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo show on Wednesday 16, 2022 alleged that the government in conjunction with the IGP has an agenda of criminalizing social commentators whose views do not sit well with the government.

He however said that military rule is not the way to go and Ghanaians are not ready to support anyone with the agenda to plot coup d’ etat.



He was of the opinion that when people are denied the right to express their views freely they may resort to the coups which outcome may be disastrous.



“You don’t have money to eat yet you are not allowed to talk and seek help…,” he claimed.