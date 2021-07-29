Stop crucifying Health Minister, he’s done no wrong - Group

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

A group calling itself Friends of Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in the Dormaa Ahenkro has declared its unflinching support for the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and has urged Ghanaians to stop crucifying him since he has done nothing wrong.

According to the group, the Minister should not be crucified for having the nation at heart.



The leader of the group Mr Eric Kwabena Yeboah said although the Health Minister didn’t seek the approval of parliament before entering into the agreement on the Sputnik V Vaccine, he did that with a genuine conscience and in the general interest of the nation.



He claimed that the nation was at a crucial stage and the Minister thought it wise to provide help.

He added that the minister was planning to brief parliament later after taking the emergency decision.



Mr Eric Kwabena Yeboah added that the Health Minister at the early stages of the covid-19 did manage it well that a lot of leaders from some African countries were visiting the country to learn from Ghana’s example.



Mr Eric Kwabena Yeboah further added that human life is more valuable than processes involved in approving the drugs contract as parliament exists in our interest.