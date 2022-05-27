Stop delegating Judicial powers to your clerks – Justice Dennis Adjei to Judges

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei

A Justice of the Court of Appeal Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei has called on Judges to desist from delegating Judicial powers to Court clerks to remand accused persons.

According to the veteran judge, judges and magistrates must take responsibility for ensuring that persons facing the law are given justice in an expeditious manner.



He said more often when Courts are not sitting, the parties approach the clerks and take dates indirectly to remand an accused person who is to appear in court.



“Quite often the Judges may remand some accused persons and when they are remanded the maximum days that they should be in custody is 14 days. At times when the date becomes due as a result of oversight or whatever, either the Prison or Police officers concerned, may not bring the person before the court for the Judge to decide whether to vary the bail grant or affirm it.



"What normally happens is that when the Judge is not sitting, they may come to the Court Clerk or any person working in the court to extend the date for him. So once the date is extended, it is presumed that the accused person has been remanded. But nobody apart from the Judges and Magistrates in the exercising of their have the power to remand persons into police or prison custody.” Justice Adjei said.

He was speaking during the opening ceremony of a day’s workshop for Judges and Magistrates on ensuring effective implementation of the narcotics control commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).



