0
Menu
News

Stop demanding special favours when you’re posted – Peace Watch to Police Officers

Officers Of The Ghana Police Service 12 Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nyonkpa Daniels, Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has advised newly posted police officers to accept their postings.

She stated that some top officers who are currently working in key positions were all stationed in remote areas, so newly trained and posted officers should not be discouraged if they are stationed in remote areas.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said some of the newly trained and posted officers are seeking special favours so they could be reposted to other communities aside from the remote ones they have sent to.

"Some top officials, such as retired Oduro, were all sent to the North to work, so those seeking special favours should refrain. Who should be assigned to the North in order for you to be assigned to the regional capitals?

"Thank God, the IGP is firm, and you cannot say or complain about these issues to him. Accept your assignment to the North and get to work. Ghana has a high rate of unemployment. You have the chance to join the service and be posted to the North, and you want special treatment?’

"It doesn’t work like that. You should all focus on your jobs and stop asking for special favours and postings.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills