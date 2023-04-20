Stop demanding special favours when you’re posted – Peace Watch to Police Officers

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Nyonkpa Daniels, Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has advised newly posted police officers to accept their postings.

She stated that some top officers who are currently working in key positions were all stationed in remote areas, so newly trained and posted officers should not be discouraged if they are stationed in remote areas.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said some of the newly trained and posted officers are seeking special favours so they could be reposted to other communities aside from the remote ones they have sent to.



"Some top officials, such as retired Oduro, were all sent to the North to work, so those seeking special favours should refrain. Who should be assigned to the North in order for you to be assigned to the regional capitals?

"Thank God, the IGP is firm, and you cannot say or complain about these issues to him. Accept your assignment to the North and get to work. Ghana has a high rate of unemployment. You have the chance to join the service and be posted to the North, and you want special treatment?’



"It doesn’t work like that. You should all focus on your jobs and stop asking for special favours and postings.”