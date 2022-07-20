Stop desecrating Atta Mills' grave - Family warns gov't

Asomdwee Park

The family of late President John Evans Atta Mills is furious at the government for allowing an NGO run by former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, to tamper with the tomb of the former President at the Asomdwee Park.

The Atta Mills Institute led by Mr Anyidoho with the help of the government through the Coastal Development Authority is renovating the Asomdwe Park where the late President is buried.



Speaking to the media in Parliament brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills, questioned why the government did not consult the family before embarking on the project.



He asked the government to immediately stop Koku Anyidoho from desecrating the place of burial of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

“This is an insult to the family, this is an insult to the nation, this is an insult to the Akans…now the government allows an NGO to run Asomdwee Park…president Atta Mills is not the only president who has passed away in Ghana, other presidents have passed away.



“It is a very serious thing but the government has to provide the body of President John Atta Mills, we want to find out where the body is. What have you done with it, what kind of rituals did you perform over there, when curses start coming after you don’t blame anybody,” Mr Atta Mills told the Media on Tuesday.



A former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who together with some MPs visited the graveside on Tuesday also expressed sadness about the situation, showing pictures of the grave with its tomb removed.