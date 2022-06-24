Stop distributing nude pictures, videos, you would be jailed - DPC warns

File photo

DPC is an independent statutory body

Sharing nude pictures is a criminal offence



People are arrested for sharing nude pictures



The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has said that, it is a criminal offence for any individual to share nude photos of people or themselves on social media adomonline reports.



According to them, culprits who may be found guilty would be jailed.



The Director of Regulatory and Compliance, Dr. Patrick Adorno Lebene, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Friday, June 24, 2022 said that a person’s video or picture is his or her personal property and therefore sharing their nudes without their consent is criminal and wrong.

He also disclosed that, his outfit has arrested a lot of people to deter others and protect the victims involved.



“A person’s video is their personal property and so when it lands on social media, the victim has the right to report to the data commission and we will take action. We have made a lot of arrests", he said.



He advised that, “personal data and private matters must be treated with a lot of carefulness and so for a leaked video or photo to go viral, definitely one of those people involved in the sex video would have been part of the video becoming a video or a photo and so it’s important that we keep our privacy private”.



Mr. Lebene’s comment comes after the surge of leaked nude videos and photos of some people in the country.



Recently, a 22-year-old phone repairer was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sharing intimate pictures of a Lebanese woman on social media.

According to Mr. Lebene, his outfit, after receiving such complaints, will first of all investigate the matter thoroughly to make sure the person is really affected and that, the shared content has the tendency of destroying their reputation and then they will act on it.



He stressed that, although they do not support such action, their laws do not also stop them from investigating the victims as they may have leaked the videos or pictures themselves.



