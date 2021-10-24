Stop doom prophecies, they cause depression – Clinical psychologist to pastors

File photo: The clinical psychologist made this known in an interview on Okay FM

A clinical psychologist, Hannah Oye Afriyie, has called on pastors and prophets of doom to desist from their ways.

According to her, such prophecies and revelations made to people is a high contributing factor to depression.



She says such prophecies and revelations about people should not be made open but rather should be kept under wraps and prayed about because the Ghanaian takes such things to heart and may affect them.



She made this known in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.



Hannah Oye Afriyie said, “We will plead with pastors to put an end to doom prophecies and revelations about people. For a Ghanaian whatever the pastor says is the reality and no background checks will be done. So you tell someone when he travels he will die and as a result, the person stays indoors and even when there is a family event, they cannot go."



Family members of this person will gang up and insult the person but because of what the Pastor has said, when there is a family event that requires his/her presence, the person will not attend. These things also cause depression and must be looked at,” she said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Last week, Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, faked that he had been shot and was being attended to at an undisclosed hospital.



The artiste after the information he put out turned out to be a hoax said he did that to draw the attention of the Police t a prophecy that he will be killed on October 18 just like Lucky Dube was killed.



The prophet was picked up by the Ghana Police Service and was denied bail by the court.



Shatta Wale on the other hand and three members of his team were remanded for one week in prison custody.