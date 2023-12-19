Stop eating meat from sick animals this festive season – FDA cautions Ghanaians

FDA logo

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has cautioned Ghanaians against consuming meat from sick animals.

Ebenezer Kofi Essel, the Director of Food Industrial Support Services at the FDA, emphasised the potential negative impact on health associated with the consumption of such meat.



The FDA director also highlighted the need to abandon the practice of using car tyres to burn animals before consumption.

“Try as much as possible to critically assess any animal for health problems before you buy any animal this Christmas. Any sick animal is not worth slathering and is not worth eating. You don’t have to eat it.”



“Sometimes too, people kill healthy animals but use car tyres to set the fire and prepare, and this is a very dangerous thing to do. Some of the health implications of these practices are not seen early in life but when you are ageing,” Ebenezer Kofi Essel said on Rainbow Radio.