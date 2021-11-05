Stop engaging in 'needless show of power' – Samuel Obeng to police, parliament

The police want the Madina MP to appear before it to help with investigations

• Minority and Majority in parliament divided over attempted arrest of the Madina MP

• Francis-Xavier Sosu led his constituents to demonstrate late October



• Alban Bagbin wants the police to follow the right procedures to get the MP to appear before the service



An expert in parliamentary affairs, Samuel Obeng, has maintained that what is currently happening in Ghana’s parliament between the Minority and Majority sides of the House, with respect to the case involving the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, is merely a “needless show of power.”



According to him, the standoff between parliament and the police should have rather been a thing that should make the two institutions set up pragmatic systems to handle such a case.



“These are institutions that are expected to, on a good day, collaborate on such arrest because the constitution is very clear on the processes and procedures as pertains to MPs and officials of the Legislature,” he said.

Samuel Obeng, the executive director of the Parliamentary Network Africa was commenting on the issue of Francis-Xavier Sosu and how the police have been wanting to arrest him so as to question him on an “unlawful road blockade and destruction of public property.”



This was during a demonstration he led in his constituency to register their displeasure over the sorry nature of some of their roads.



“It is my considered opinion that these two institutions are supposed to be working together to be able to make sure that people who are alleged to have committed crime are taken through the processes and dealt with through due processes, and so it’s a needless show of power and I think we need to rise above this. My expectation is that a proactive institution like Parliament should be putting in place systems and practices in-house on how to deal with these things,” he added.



So far, the Madina MP has been eluding the police, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, shielding him with the defense that he has privileges as a Member of Parliament and as such cannot be arrested in the way the police have tried to go about it.



