Stop exporting sand to Togo – EPA warns

Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency

The Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has warned persons who illegally win sand along the coast in the Volta Region and export it to Togo to put a stop to it henceforth.

The caution comes after three Constituencies in the Region, Ketu South, Keta and Anglo were hit by tidal waves during the weekend.



It was reported that about 600 residents of Adina, a coastal community in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region were displaced over the weekend when the ravaging sea swept through their homes and destroyed properties.



This followed a similar incident at a nearby area, Amutinu on Saturday when the seawater finally ran across the Aflao-Keta road to wreak havoc in many homes.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu observed that some people were winning sand along the coast and exporting it to Togo, a contributing factor to the recent disaster in the Region.

Although he said some had licenses to wind sand along the coast, they were only allowed to use the sand to build schools, hospitals, roads and others and not to export them.



He, therefore, urged those engaged in such activities to put a stop to it, saying those who are affected are all Ghanaians.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has cautioned that the area will be cut off by the sea if care is not taken.



