Stop fighting against each other; NPP is the enemy - Gideon Aryeequaye to NDC grassroots

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Gideon Aryeequaye, has berated National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who are fighting over local-level executive positions.

The leading member of the NDC urged the grassroots of the party to stop fighting among themselves and focus all their energy on stopping the New Party Patriotic (NPP), who he suggested used violence to rig 2020.



He added that the footsoldiers of the party must come together to ensure that the rigging that happened in 2020 is not repeated in the 2024 elections.



“… Let me speak to my NDC people. I saw what went on in the Northern Region. You guys were fighting each other over chairmanship and who takes over and what not. Use that strength to resist some of the things that we saw in the 2020 elections. Use that (to) fight them (the NPP) instead of fighting yourselves,” he said in Twi.



Aryeequaye indicated that the NDC must be more ready because although the 2020 election was marred by violence, the President of the Republic and the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana are pretending as if nothing bad happened.



“Our elections are always calm but (in 2020) you have people getting shot, for what? Up to now, this man (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) has not apologised to anyone (for the things that transpired in the elections,” he said.

The 2020 general election was marred by pockets of violence that led to the death of five people as well as over 20 injuries.



