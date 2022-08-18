Stop focusing on people's families; focus on important reports - Cameron Duodu to media personnel

Veteran Broadcaster Cameron Duodu, has asserted that the current content of media houses in Ghana is not the best.

According to him, most media content is now focused on the private lives of personalities in the country at the expense of stories that highlight subjects that will bring improvements to the livelihoods of citizens, like the menace of illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’).



In an interview on GhanaWeb’s The Lowdown programme, Mr. Duodu told the host Ismail Akwei that during his days as a young journalist, most of his stories at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Daily Graphic caused changes in communities.



“What is important to discuss? The family affairs of somebody, whether he is in some adulterous woman. Is that important?” he questioned.



“As you are sitting here, your children and their children will have to import water if we are not careful because of the climate and the pollution of water bodies also,” he told Ismail Akwei.



"(But) you pick up the newspaper and it is as if nothing is happening and there are people who call themselves journalists," he continued.

Mr. Duodu added that even though some journalists came together to form a group called Journalists of Galamsey, that group is currently non-existent with almost all water bodies in the country being polluted due to "galamsey."



He further stated that assertions that human interest and community development stories do not sell compared to stories about the personal lives of people are false.



He added that renowned international media houses like CNN are making it because they cover stories that are about bringing improvement to the lives of people.



Watch the interview below:





