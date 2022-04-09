'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims

Paul Adom-Otchere, the board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL

Paul Adom-Otchere, the board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL, has berated private legal practitioner, Zita Benson, over her account of events that compelled an Accra-bound British Airways plane to make return unceremoniously to Heathrow.



Adom-Otchere in commenting on an allegation by Zita Benson that the plane could not land in Accra due to light out, went personal on the lawyer and chided her for being ‘foolish’.



The GACL Board chair, who in his response failed to deny or corroborate the claim by Zita urged her to do further checks on information before putting it out in the public space.

“Total foolishness and irresponsible politics. Madam lawyer get your information right ok. Stop fooling,” he posted.



Zita Benson reacted to the attack by Adom-Otchere questioning why he chose that ‘violent’ route when he could have set the records straight on the matter.



“Unbelievable. As chairman of the Ghana Airport, you think the best way to correct any information is through insults. No wonder Ghana Airport cannot pay their electricity bills. I won’t stoop to your level and insult you but remember the people you on your way up are the same people you meet on your down,” she retorted.



Meanwhile, British Airways disclosed the main reason for incident.



In a communique to the passengers, British Airways ascribed ‘airspace restrictions en-route to Accra’ as basis for the failure of the plane to land.

It also announced new travel plans for the passengers and apologized for the development which it ‘tried to mitigate’.



“We are sorry that your flight to Accra today has had to be delayed overnight. As we are sure you were informed, due to airspace restrictions en-route to Accra, despite our best efforts to mitigate against any impact to your flight, we had to make a difficult decision to return to Heathrow and delay your flight overnight.



“We had to make a stop in Malaga so that we were able to fuel the aircraft before departing again for Heathrow. Any delay can be frustrating and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” parts of the statement read.



“Your new departure and check-in information will be communicated to you via SMS Aas soon as this has been arranged. Please ensure your contact details are up to date on BA.com/manage my booking.”



