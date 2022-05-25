Stop giving money to prison inmates sent out to work - Chief Supt Atsem explains why

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Chief Superintendent Courage Atsem, has debunked the assertion that when they send some of their prison inmates out to work on the streets, they are encouraged to beg for alms.

He explained that contrary to this, the Service discourages the practice.



He also gave a background to how and why the practice has become common in society.



Speaking with Ismail Akwei, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the Chief Supt. Courage Atsem said the job of such inmates is to principally work and nothing else.



“No, we do not. They are actually not supposed to beg but it all started when people started having some pity on them and started throwing some coins on the floor and then they took advantage and decided to go into begging. But they are not supposed to beg; no. Their core job is to clean the streets of weed and things like that,” he explained.



Asked further if he would then advise the public not to give these inmates money, he answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, and even if you want to do it, it should be in a manner that is safe. Imagine a situation where from a moving vehicle, you throw money for an inmate to pick and then he comes without watching other vehicles, we may have problems on our hands. Now, if you can stop at a safe look and say, ‘come, take this,’ that’s fine – it is your wish, no problem,” he explained.



