Stop giving police officers bribes if you want us to fight corruption - Ghanaians told

The public must be responsible for their errors and face the law for them

The New Edubiase District Police Commander in the Ashanti region, DSP Francis Ackah has admonished the public to support the service in dealing with perceived corruption.

He indicated that it was not entirely true the service was corrupt.



Although he admitted there were some bad nuts in the service, he posited that their attitude did not represent that of the entire Police Administration.



In dealing with the canker of corruption, he stated that Ghanaians especially drivers must stop giving out bribes to officers when they break the law.



To him, the public must be responsible for their errors and face the law for them.



He advised the public not to be intimidated by officers who demand money from them through threats.

He encouraged Ghanaians to report such officers to the Service for them to be disciplined.



“That is why we have the commanders and superiors. If a police officer is intimidating, threatening you, and demanding money, report them. Stop giving them money. If you give them the money, we will not be able to fight corruption.



"We have bad nuts in the service and they are few. Help us to eradicate them. There are genuine ones and only a few are tarnishing our image. Stop giving money to the Police and allow the laws to work,” he added.



He was speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.