Stop harassing Barker-Vormawor, use same energy to fix the economy – #FixTheCountry to gov’t

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

Pressure group #FixTheCountry has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of masterminding the recent arrests of its convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The group believes the government is channeling its energy on harassing activists who are critical of the regime, following the economic hardship in the country.



Benjamin Darko, a convener of the pressure group, who spoke on Power FM news indicated that the government was not happy about the activism of Barker-Vormawor who has incessantly kicked against some policies of the NPP government in recent times.



“The government has decided to orchestrate these arrests to put fear in us but we are unfaced about our passion to help bring back good governance to this country,” Darko told Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang on Power midday news.



There have been concerns about the heightening cost of living stemming from the recent fuel hikes which have led to escalating prices of food and commodities.



Workers have in recent times demanded that salaries are adjusted to meet their basic demands.



President Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term with only a small majority in Parliament.

His government has since been under pressure as the country struggles with economic troubles and heightening cost of living worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.



It is for this purpose that Darko charged the government to fix the economy rather than using state security agencies to harass persons with dissenting views.



“The government ought to channel the energy in arresting Oliver to arresting the cedi and fix the economy, he added.



Arrest



Benjamin Darko’s comment comes after a leading member of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested Tuesday morning.



After his arrest while driving to court, the officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service charged him with careless and inconsiderate driving.

He was later released after meeting bail requirements.



In a Facebook post, the activist wrote: “Just released. Arrested at 7:30am.“



“Stripped down and kept in police cells for 8hours, for a “road traffic offence” apparently 30,000 cedis bail and 2 sureties.”



He further disclosed that he was taken to the East Legon Police Station and charged and admitted that “I am not above the law.”



The convener, had disclosed in a separate post, that he was earlier held in cells at the Madina Court.