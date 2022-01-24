Stop hiding behind NPP to call Mahama incompetent – Kojo Bonsu advised

Yaw Obeng Manu, Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper

Editor for the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, has reacted to Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu’s intentions, to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership for the 2024 election, citing the incompetence of former President Mahama as his motivation.

According to him, Kojo Bonsu over the past week “said he will run for the party’s flagbearer position because the favorite to lead the party and former President, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have done nothing to address the brand of incompetence and corruption placed on them by the ruling party.”



The Editor who believes Kojo Bonsu is displaying cowardice stated, “If he wants to call former President Mahama incompetent and corrupt he should go ahead and do so rather than hide behind the NPP and his flagbearership bid. He is obviously against former President Mahama leading the NDC into the 2024 elections and must say so publicly rather than act the way he is.”



Yaw Obeng Manu believes Kojo Bonsu’s dream will die exactly as it did the last time he wanted to vie for the position. “What happened the last time he declared his intentions to run for the position? He immediately withdrew after the filing fee of GH₵300,000 was mentioned and if he wasn’t able to do that then how can he raise a higher amount this time around,” he submitted in the Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show.



Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership for the 2024 election.

Kojo Bonsu believes that as far as contesting the polls is concerned, he is a fresh face who ought to be given an opportunity by the party.



He said he had a clean and untainted record that will attract floating voters to his side in the 2024 general election.



“We (NDC) have allowed the falsehood against Mr. Mahama to stick in 2016 and we have allowed it again in 2020, so we need to bring a new face to go and tackle it for the swing voters who have made up their minds on Mr. John Mahama.



“I don’t want us to lose the 2024 election and remain in opposition again,” he added.