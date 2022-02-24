Stop holding yourself as MP - Kabila tells Assin North MP to obey Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court has ordered for the removal of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency following a long battle over his nationality.

The embattled MP is said to have held dual citizenship before his election in contravention to the constitution of Ghana, hence rendering him disqualified to be a Parliamentarian.



He, however, ignored attempts to remove him from the chamber and attended Parliamentary proceedings.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court yesterday ruled for a writ to be served on Hon. Gyakye Quayson through a publication in the Daily Graphic and for same to be posted at his residence.



The court's directive comes on the heels of an ex-parte application by a plaintiff, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a resident of Assin Bereku, who is challenging the legitimacy of the Assin North MP.



In July 2021, Mr. Ankomah-Nimfah secured a judgment from the Cape Coast High Court to annul the Assin North MP's election.

Reacting to this new development, James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former acting CPP General Secretary, offered advice to Mr. Quayson.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila, during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Wednesday morning, pleaded with the MP to stop holding himself as a legislator.



"I plead with him to heed to this court ruling," he briefly said.



