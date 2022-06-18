Stop insulting Ghanaian leaders, pay your taxes – Enyan Abaasa Chief to Ghanaians

Paramount Chief of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X

Paramount Chief of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President for the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, has advised Ghanaians, especially the youth to desist from insulting President Akufo-Addo and other leaders on social media.

According to the chief, most citizens especially the youth sit in their houses, workplaces and other areas to insult leaders, a conduct, he said is inappropriate and disrespectful.



He said this behaviour must be brought to an abrupt end and respect accorded to Ghanaians leaders including political leaders and chiefs.



Speaking during the celebration of Ahobaa Festival and also the launch of Enyan Abaasa Akwambo 2022 Festival Friday, June 17, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X appealed to all Ghanaians to pay their taxes for the development of the nation.



He said, every Ghanaian needs development in his or her community and this can only be achieved through tax paying.



He also advised natives from Enyan Abaasa Community to always pay community dues for the development of the Community.

According to him, it is their dues that they use to develop the community.



Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X said the dues is only fifty pesewas which every native from Enyan Abaasa should contribute toward the development of the community.



He also called for unity among the people of Enyan Abaasa Community.



According to him, this year’s 2022 Annual Akwambo Festival which will be celebrated from September 5 – 11 will be unique since the community has been hungry to celebrate the Festival as the COVID 19 Pandamic caused a suspension of the festival.



He then appealed to all natives from Enyan Abaasa who have traveled outside the town to come back home in their numbers during the festival.

Meanwhile, Chairman for Enyan Abaasa Youth group in Greater Accra, Mr. Kojo Ammisah in an interview said their motive is to get a modern durbar ground for the community.



He also appealed to the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Ato Forson, the District Chief Executive Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh and all natives of Enyan Abaasa to join hands to build the Enyan Abaasa Community.



He said, they won’t wait for the government before developing their community but will start on their own for the government to support them when necessary.